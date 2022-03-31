PlayStation Plus announces its exciting lineup for April

Today PlayStation announced the titles that will be available for Plus subscribers in April and there is plenty of variety to try.

As per the announcement, next month’s games include Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, and Slay the Spire. Spongebob and Slay the Spire are both available for PS4 while Hood can be played on both PS4 and PS5. These games will be available in early April and can be downloaded with a subscription until May 2.

Of all the games, Hood is the best multiplayer experience up for grabs next month. The game is played online where players group up into teams with a variety of modes and attempt to perform heists targeting the wealthy.

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated offers something for the younger gamers, or someone looking for casual, lighthearted fun. This remake brings the classic platforming antics into a new realm with better graphics, gameplay, and more reasons to play than ever before. If you’re looking to play along with a friend, this game is also a great co-op experience.

Finally, Slay the Spire is a must-play game for any PlayStation Plus subscriber. The title mixes elements from card games with roguelike gameplay leading to a compelling playstyle that drives the narrative.

PlayStation Plus games for April:



➕ Hood: Outlaws & Legends

➕ SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

➕ Slay the Spirehttps://t.co/wJnF75gKfY pic.twitter.com/Tu3sr93whv — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 30, 2022

These games will be available from April 5 but in the meantime make sure to take advantage of the other games that can be downloaded right now, namely ARK: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostrunner.