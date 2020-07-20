PlayStation Store July Savings Sale Offers Discounts On Tons Of Big Games

The latest round of cash-saving discounts for all PlayStation 4 owners is now live on the platform’s digital storefront and this time, there are reductions on some of the current console generation’s most beloved titles that you won’t want to miss. While the extent to which each triple-A adventure has been reduced varies considerably (largely dependent on how recently it was released), expect price cuts of up to 70% during the July Savings period which, it’s worth noting, will only be in effect until later this week, July 23rd.

We couldn’t possibly list every single item – there’s a lot of DLC and optional content included this time around – up for grabs, but you can find a list summarizing some of the best picks down below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – $38.49

Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle – $59.99

Just Cause 4: Complete Edition – $19.59

MediEvil – $14.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $14.99

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition – $35.99

Code Vein – $29.99

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition – $24.99

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered – $15.99

Assassin’s Creed: Legendary Edition – $59.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition – $29.99

Resident Evil 7 – $9.99

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition – $32.99

Resident Evil 7 Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As a mainstay of bumper sales such as these, it’s not at all surprising to see several past entries in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise show up and the same applies for Activision’s Call of Duty. Somewhat new to the party, however, are Capcom’s massive Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter World as well as Devil May Cry 5, though if you own an Xbox One and Game Pass, the latter has been available to play for free for quite some time.

Resident Evil 7 for less than $10 and Bandai Namco’s Soulslike Code Vein are our top picks, then, but what about you? Let us know which of the above (or any other game included in the sale, for that matter) you intend to grab before prices return to normal.