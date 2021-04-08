PlayStation Store Spring Sale Now Live, Discounts Hundreds Of Great Games

Spring is in full swing and Sony is celebrating the return of warmer weather with a massive sale for all PlayStation owners.

As anyone familiar with similar promotions in the past will know, major events such as these encompass hundreds of different titles from across every genre under the sun, meaning one need only look hard enough to find exactly what they’re seeking. As an added bonus, the first of this year’s seasonal discount periods includes PlayStation 5, meaning if you’re one of the lucky few to have secured the next-gen console in the ongoing stock shortage, most, if not all of the games here can be purchased and downloaded on the PS4’s successor, too.

Do note, however, that newer first-party experiences such as Demon’s Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, aren’t present, though you can absolutely expect both to be included as 2021 progresses. As for what is available, the full list is far too long to share here, but suffice it to say, any major franchise you can think of is likely represented in some form or fashion.

God of War, Call of Duty, Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed are some of the more noteworthy participants, with even the latter’s most recent installment – Valhalla – being present as part of a bundle with Watch Dogs: Legion or on its own. On the off-chance that nothing currently on offer takes your fancy, Sony has outlined plans to continuously expand the list on a weekly basis, too, so it’s worth checking back periodically to see if anything changes.

The first of these batches is due to go live on PlayStation Store starting April 14th and you have a solid 30 days from now to lock in your choices. Happy shopping!