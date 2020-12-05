PlayStation Store End Of Year Sale Discounts Tons Of Big Games

As the end of the year looms ever closer, it’s always nice to celebrate the holidays with a money-saving bargain or two. And the kind folks over at Sony are well aware of this. Indeed, for those of you on the hunt to save some cash on a handful of the biggest games around, the Japanese giant’s latest PlayStation Store promotion may be just what you’re after.

Right now, there are a bunch of popular AAA titles to get your teeth into, as well as a plethora of indie delights to keep you busy through the winter. From the staggering scope of acclaimed open world action-RPG Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, to Rockstar’s best-selling Old West hootenanny Red Dead Redemption 2, there’s bound to be a game somewhere on the list that’ll tickle your fancy.

Go ahead and check out some of the highlights of the PlayStation Store’s current End Of Year sale down below:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition – 75% off – down to $24.99 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – 50% off – down to $19.79 Dark Souls III: Deluxe Edition – 60% off – down to $21.24 Death Stranding – 50% off – down to $19.99 Dragon Ball FighterZ – 84% off – down to $9.59 Persona 5 Royal: Deluxe Edition – 50% off – down to $34.99 Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition – 65% off – down to $34.99 Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition – 60% off – down to $19.99 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – 85% off – down to $2.39 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Deluxe Edition – 85% off – down to $11.99

The official PlayStation Blog announced the sale recently, and the list of promotions is pretty extensive. For our money, though, we’d heartily recommend Ubisoft’s eleventh major installment in its long-running Assassin’s Creed franchise, or perhaps FromSoftware’s brutally unforgiving Dark Souls III, if you’re in the mood for an epic action-adventure. Elsewhere, you can’t really go wrong with Resident Evil 2‘s revamped and retooled survival-horror gameplay. Long story short, there are a ton of big titles to keep you occupied this holiday season in Sony’s latest sale.

Tell us, though, will you be forking out some well-earned cash for any of these deals? Or are you going to wait until 2021’s promotions begin to roll out? Let us know in the usual place down below!