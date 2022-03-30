Sony unveils massive PlayStation Store spring sale

If you’ve been waiting on a good deal for some PlayStation games, now’s the moment to open your wallet. To mark the beginning of spring, Sony has unveiled an enormous range of price cuts for some of the biggest games across their consoles.

The sale runs from today until April 27, though it also points out that some games will leave the sale on April 13, so get ’em while they’re hot. The lengthy list of games on sale can be found on Sony’s official PlayStation blog, though here are some of our favorites:

The Batman: Arkham Collection is reduced 85% to $8.99. This contains remasters of Rocksteady’s incredible trilogy of titles featuring the Dark Knight: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. Each of these is amazing in their own right, but together this is unbelievable bat-value-for-money.

Remedy Entertainment’s Control is also marked down 70% to $8.99. This offbeat supernatural action game is stylish as hell, tells a truly bizarre story, and left a big impact when it launched back in 2019. A caveat is that this has been a free game on PlayStation Plus so you may already own it. If you don’t, it’s a must-play.

PlayStation 5 launch title Demon’s Souls sees its first major discount and can now be picked up for $39.89. This game birthed the ‘Souls’ series that has culminated in the excellent Elden Ring. This is the Bluepoint remaster of FromSoftware’s 2009 original and remains a fantastic graphical showcase and a gripping gameplay experience.

Fighting smash Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is marked down by 75% to $14.99. This includes all the bonus fighters included in the two Kombat packs as well as the substantial Aftermath story expansion. You can also pick up a bundle including this and DC fighter Injustice 2 Legendary Edition for $24.99.

Finally, pretty much every recent title in Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise has a big discount. Last year’s Resident Evil Village can be had for $29.99, the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes for $14.99 each, and Resident Evil 7 for $9.99. Most of the DLC is marked down, too, providing you with countless hours of blasting away B.O.W.s with all manner of high-caliber weaponry.

It’s a cracking sale and there are way more deals than what we’ve listed here. A glance down the list indicates that almost every major release on PlayStation up until the most recent hits are present, so if you’re a gamer on a budget, now is the time to snap up some great deals.