Some PlayStation Plus Users Are Getting An Extra Free Game Next Month

PlayStation Plus users willing to put in some extra legwork can score themselves an additional free game throughout February.

Yesterday, Sony confirmed the usual batch of three titles being given away to all subscribers on PlayStation 4 and 5, and, so far at least, it’s looking like fans are more than impressed with the platform holder’s selection. Those reactions are hardly surprising, of course, considering next month’s lineup is fronted by none other than Remedy Entertainment’s Control. The single-player action-adventure, which snagged impressive review scores upon launch back in 2019, has received several add-ons since, all of which are available here.

Rounding out the trio are colorful indie adventure Concrete Genie as well as arcade-style vehicular warfare experience Destruction AllStars, which arrives on the PlayStation Store the same day as Plus. The deal is similar to that struck by Mediatonic for Fall Guys last year and developer Lucid will no doubt be hoping to replicate the former’s success because of it.

Normally, that would be your lot for the next 30 days, but it now appears as if a fourth game is up for grabs; you need only look in the right places.

As confirmed over on the company’s socials, ArtPlay’s Castlevania-inspired Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is joining all of the above as a freebie but there’s a catch – this one is geographically restricted or, more specifically, only available to Japanese PlayStation Network accounts. Why this is the case isn’t clear, though some think the extra is a result of Control‘s Ultimate Edition only being available on PS5 in the East.

Whatever the reasons, it’s actually possible to get the side-scroller without spending a penny by creating a free Japanese PSN using existing details. Folks wondering if the added effort is worth it can find myriad walkthrough videos online and the entire process shouldn’t take more than a few minutes at most. Enjoy!