PlayStation Users Can Now Get A Resident Evil Village Freebie

In case you hadn’t heard, Capcom is primed to pull back the curtain on Resident Evil Village very soon.

Confirmed yesterday via Twitter, the developer intends to hold a special broadcast on January 21st aimed at giving fans of the survival horror series an in-depth look at the eighth installment. In addition to a live gameplay showcase presented by the sequel’s producers, a new trailer as well as a few surprises are being thrown in for good measure. What the latter of these ends up amounting to is anyone’s guess, of course, but a release date is sure to be top of many wish lists. It’s worth noting, after all, that no mention of a delay has been made, so we can only assume Village is still on course to make its ‘early 2021’ launch window.

Digressions aside, Sony has also decided to get in on the hype by giving away an avatar for PlayStation owners ahead of next week. As spotted by Wario64, redeeming a code (below) on either the PS4 or PS5 will get you the aforementioned freebie to keep.

PlayStation Users Can Get A Resident Evil Village Freebie Right Now 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for the identity of the mysterious woman pictured, we can’t say for sure who it is, but previous leaks suggest she could be Ilona Simmons, member and potential leader of a coven called The Connections. Presumably, Ilona will serve as a major antagonist and reside in the Gothic castle overlooking the hamlet where Ethan and wife Mia now live. She certainly has a sinister glare, and we won’t at all be surprised to see her transform into some unspeakable horror for Ethan or Chris to fight during the campaign.

With any luck, Capcom will have some answers to share about Resident Evil Village‘s colorful cast of characters next week. Stay tuned for our coverage of all the big reveals!