Pokefans are convinced that Cyclizar must have legendary origins

Pokémon has announced a brand new Pokémon before the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. And in less than 24 hours, fans are convinced that this brand new creature may have legendary origins based on its appearance.

Recently, Pokémon introduced fans to Cyclizar, the mount Pokémon. According to the Pokémon website, this Pokémon will be a normal/dragon-type, and people can ride on these creatures. Sounds familiar?

TikTok user @nikachuofficial released a video where they theorized that Cyclizar could be the pre-evolution form of the game’s two legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon. If this is true, this wouldn’t be the first time the Pokémon games would include legendary evolution lines. In Pokémon Sun and Moon, Lunala and Solgaleo are the third and final evolutions forms of Cosmog. And in Pokémon Sword and Shield, the DLC introduced trainers to Kubfu, a “legendary in-training” that will evolve into Urshifu.

Since the video’s release, fans added to the theory, saying that Cyclizar may be the ‘present’ form of the legendary Pokémon. If you compare Cyclizar’s appearance to Koraidon and Miraidon, Cyclizar seems to have similar appearances to the legendaries. However, some fans pointed out that according to the Pokémon website, Cyclizar lived in the Paldea region since ancient times.

Meanwhile, others believed that this might be a ‘third legendary’ Pokémon, similar to Rayquza and Zygarde in early Pokémon titles.

However, some were not fond of Cyclizar being a third legendary or a pre-evolution form. They believe this Pokémon is more like a ‘domesticated dog’ and that it’s just a common Pokémon. Others theorized that the legendaries may be related to Cylizar but not to the point where they’d be in the same evolution line.

However, due to their similarities, some believed Cyclizar or the legendaries may have been genetically modified behind the scenes, and that one of them was natural while the other was man-made.

Fans noticed similarities that may prove that this new Pokémon could have connections to the legendary duo we currently know, despite few details being released. Only time will tell if these theories are true or if Cyclizar is just a normal Pokémon like everyone else.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet come out on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18, 2022.