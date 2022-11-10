PokéFans have are fuming over special treatment a certain fiery fiend gets following new ‘Scarlet and Violet’ information

What does everyone have against OG Pokémon Charizard? Apparently, a lot, because when Nintendo announced that Charizard would be the Pokémon appearing in the upcoming Tera Raid Battle event in Scarlet and Violet, people were miffed.

“Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing at black Tera Raid crystals during two time periods: first December 1–4, then again December 15–18,” Nintendo announced on the Scarlet Violet website.

The massive Pokémon website serebii.net also tweeted out the news.

Serebii Update: The first Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Charizard with the Dragon Tera Type will be available from December 1st through 4th. It has the "Mightiest Mark" https://t.co/NWlAdnmI2o pic.twitter.com/z4oDFGJADY — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 8, 2022

“And people wonder why I don’t like Charizard that much,” said one user. That tweet generated quite a few responses, ranging from “Not gonna lie, Charizard is overrated as heck” to “They just keep MILKING THESE GEN 1 MONS! half these (damn) people are so overrated! Gas up OTHER Pokémon.”

Twitch personality RTGame Daniel tweeted “oh my God I’m so sick of Charizard.” Replies on this tweet were also hilarious. “Pokemon Charizard Version coming 2024,” said one. “I now actively despise Charizard it’s pushed so much,” said another.

Another said Charizard “used to be my fav now drives me away from the franchise due to oversaturation.” Someone pointed out that even the other two OG Pokémon would be better.

“Blastoise and Venusaur are so much damn cooler but noooo, give us the annoying FLYING LIZARD THAT DOESN’T EVEN LEARN FLYING MOVES.”

Long live Venusaur!

Charizard is overrated. Here’s to the real best Kanto starter: pic.twitter.com/coitvA0qb4 — BDazz | Brandon  (@xBDazz) November 8, 2022

Here’s a fun It’s Always Sunny reference.

They just keep coming!

There sure have been a lot of Charizards.

This isn’t to say he doesn’t have his supporters, although this is probably a troll.

“I’m so tired of Charizard” cry harder he the greatest starter of all time pic.twitter.com/3sQcB5vWtf — K!SH #DKKO (@kishmadethebeat) November 8, 2022

Regardless of the love or hate, players need to do a few things to grab the apparently super boring and annoying dragon. Nintendo explains:

“To encounter Pokémon featured in Tera Raid Battle events, you need to have downloaded the latest Poké Portal News. Poké Portal News will automatically download if your Nintendo Switch™ system is connected to the internet. You can also download the latest Poké Portal news by selecting Poké Portal from the X menu, then Mystery Gift, then Check Poké Portal News. You do not need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to receive the latest Poké Portal News.”

In order to participate in Tera Raid Battles with other trainers, a Nintendo Switch Online Membership is required. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release on Nov. 18.