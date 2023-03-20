‘Pokémon’ classics top Nintendo eShop sales charts as the Wii U, 3DS shutdown draws near

The time has come to bid farewell to yet another era of gaming, with the impending doom of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops looming and less than a week away. Now that Nintendo has succeeded in hybridizing a home console and a handheld, it is bidding adieu and shutting down the shopping services on the respective consoles.

Image via Nintendo

Gamers around the world are capitalizing on getting their digital shopping on these platforms done while they still can, and unsurprisingly, Pokémon reigns supreme in the sales charts on the nearly-defunct platforms, with ports of the classic Gameboy Color titles sitting in the best-selling spots on 3DS, with Pokémon Crystal in the top spot, via Nintendo Everything:

1. Pokémon Crystal

2. Pokémon Red

3. Pokémon Yellow

4. Pokémon Gold

5. Pokémon Silver

6. Pokémon Blue

7. Pokémon Dream Radar

8. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

9. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice

10. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

There’s still time to peruse and snap up all of the digital titles that the 3DS has to offer. Given Nintendo’s spotty and inconsistent track record with porting classics across to newer generation consoles, this may be the last opportunity for a while to purchase these without resorting to emulators or straight-up sourcing a Gameboy and the respective cartridges.

The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops will close up for good on March 27. Go forth and catch ‘em all, or forever hold your peace.