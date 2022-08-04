Pokémon fans are begging GameFreak to stop the gimmicks after ‘Scarlet and Violet’ trailer

“Game Freak needs to stop” cries PokéFans as some of them believe that these new gimmicks are “getting out of hand”, especially the new one introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

In the recent Pokémon Presents, Game Freak has introduced the ‘Terastallize’ battle mechanic. Essentially, it just makes your Pokémon shiny as its body is covered in crystals but it also increases attack damage in battle. And depending on the Pokémon you’ve captured, you can change its type. Sounds cool right? Unfortunately, not to the fans.

Reddit user u/wumanfus posted a rant on the new mechanic on r/Pokémon and said that Game Freak doesn’t have to release a new gimmick in every game. They believe that they should bring back the older ones such as Mega Evolutions and regional variants rather than just introducing a new gimmick in each game. They believed that these gimmicks are going out of hand and don’t know anyone who enjoys them as they just keep on changing.

OP is not alone as other Pokémon fans have agreed with their arguments. They believe that these gimmicks were meant to be the “wow factor” of these new games, but unfortunately, that’s no longer the case. They’ve become boring and less exciting, especially if a new one gets introduced in each new iteration of the games.

Others pointed out the early generations of Pokémon and how people loved those gimmicks as the games built and improved around them as time went on, making them memorable and making fans look forward to a returning feature.

One Reddit user admitted to feeling what they called “gimmick fatigue”, where they’re now sick of these new abilities that were intended to “change the game”.

Sadly, this is now the case for every upcoming Pokémon game. While there may be fans who may not like the new battle mechanic, Game Freak has shown to only cater to younger audiences who might be playing the game for the first time. So expect new mechanics to appear in each iteration, whether you like it or not.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be out on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.