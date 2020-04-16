Pokémon Go Reportedly Getting A Level Cap Increase Soon

Despite being almost four years old, Pokémon Go has received little in the way of updates meant to expand player progression.

Indeed, the maximum rank that any Trainer can hit – level 40 – has remained the same ever since Niantic released the hit title back in 2016, though that could all be about to change if recent rumors are anything to go by. As discovered in the latest round of data mines, space for 10 additional levels has been added to the game’s files, leading to the belief that the developer intends to raise the bar in a future update.

With that said, no mention of the experience required to reach level 50 has so far been found by data miners, though Pokémon Go Hub has put together a handy infographic which you can check out below that shows the type of level up rewards fans can expect to receive as they progress through the expanded leveling system.

A substantial amount of Ultra Balls and consumables are likely to be par for the course, though it’s worth noting that quantities are all estimates rather than set in stone.

It’s always possible, too, that Niantic has no intention of increasing the cap anytime soon but rather, has simply made the adjustment as a form of future-proofing. Assuming the leaks are accurate, however, Trainers will want to brace themselves for a monumental grind ahead. Reaching the current cap, after all, requires a sizable amount of time investment that certainly can’t be brute-forced simply in a matter of days. That, coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic having a noticeable impact on how social mobile game is played, could well have resulted in such plans being pushed back until a later date.

We’ll ultimately have to wait and see what unfolds over the next few weeks, then, and we’ll be sure to let you know of any major Pokémon Go updates as and when they arrive, so stay tuned.