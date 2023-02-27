‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ are getting a huge DLC pack, in case you’ve already seen and done everything in Pald

Despite a shaky launch, Nintendo is growing its biggest-ever Pokémon adventure and taking trainers beyond the region of Paldea with new destinations to explore and stories to enjoy.

During the February Pokémon Presents event, Nintendo revealed a two-part DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, to be released in two parts over the course of the coming year.

Part 1 of the DLC is titled The Teal Mask, which will take players to a new land called Kitakami as part of a school trip. This will be followed by Part 2, The Indigo Disk, will see trainers go on an exchange program to Blueberry Academy, leaving the Naranja or Uva Academy behind them. Not that much time was spent there to begin with.

Naturally, the new destinations will allow for trainers to encounter familiar Pokémon that aren’t native to the Paldea region, including two new legendaries – Ogerpon for Pokémon Scarlet players, and Terapagos for Violet.

Pokémon trainers can now pre purchase The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero on the Nintendo eShop, which will unlock both parts of the DLC when they release – The Teal Mask is set tentatively for fall 2023, followed by The Indigo Disk in the winter.

However, if you’re itching to dive back into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as soon as possible and have already seen and done everything you can, a new raid event introducing two new legendary Pokémon has just kicked off. Scarlet players can now go and hunt down Walking Wake, while Violet players can go after Iron Leaves.