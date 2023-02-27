‘Pokémon Sleep’ leaves trainers wanting to do something else in bed with its new professor

Pokémon Sleep is the next Pokémon game announced by The Pokémon Company during the most recent Pokémon Presents livestream. However, it seems like fans took something else away when learning about this newest Pokémon title, because apparently, it’s not the Pokémon that people are excited about. In a game based on sleep, players have someone else in mind that they want on their beds.

Just like every other Pokémon game, a new professor with a plant-based name will be introduced. Professor Neroli is a researcher of Pokémon, and is interested in learning their sleep habits. And just like most professors in the franchise, this one is a cute young man with a Snorlax eye mask wrapped around his neck. He kinda looks like Professor Birch in the Hoenn region if you think about it, but with some differences.

Serebii Update: Professor Neroli is the researcher in Pokémon Sleep https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ pic.twitter.com/VuVXaIFgnE — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 27, 2023

But if there is one thing we know about the Pokémon community, it’s that Rule 34 will take over their minds, even in an innocent PokéGame. And this mentality also applies to humans, not just “humanoid-like” Pokémon (looking at you Markiplier). Since the professor’s reveal, many have fantasized about him, ahem, “in bed,” if you catch our drift. From innocent cuddling to something more explicit, The Pokémon Company should just change the game where every time the player wakes up, we see a professor with the Pokémon.

Who built like this let me snuggle your belly https://t.co/DKH8ltKjs5 — 𝗥𝗮𝗹𝘀 🔞 (@BiggerRalsei) February 27, 2023

he is a dream daddy 😍 https://t.co/rM7gaVgowg — Tate's Personal Hole (@tates_hole) February 27, 2023

Interestingly, there is some science behind why Neroli was the “chosen plant” for this Pokémon professor. According to an article published by Sleep Better Georgia, oils from the Neroli plant, when extracted and diffused, can help people sleep. But another study published in the National Library of Medicine showed that neroli can also increase sexual desire.

It seems like The Pokémon Company did really diligent research on plants, knowing that there will be people thirsting for him. They found the right name for the right guy with scientific evidence to back it.

Why Professor Neroli?

*Does research*

Ah, natural relaxant oil. Neat.#PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/OUUaPViwnt — Akuago220 (Garry's Mod Porting Commissions OPEN) (@Akuago220) February 27, 2023

Looking up Professor Neroli tweets and. Yeah. Yeah that checks out. pic.twitter.com/657s2CyAik — Liddy From The Titty Committee (@Weather_Maiden) February 27, 2023

If you’re keen to wake up to this Pokémon professor every morning, Pokémon Sleep is scheduled to be released in Summer 2023.