Pokémon Sword And Shield Starter Evolution Types May’ve Leaked

Pokémon Sword and Shield will finally arrive in just a few weeks though by the time they hit retail, there might not be any secrets left to uncover. As is always the case in the lead-up to the beginning of a new Pokémon Generation, a huge number of leaks and rumors have preceded the Switch exclusives’ official release, some undeniably accurate; others not so much.

A wide array of so-called ‘Fakemons‘ have circulated online since the pair’s official announcement earlier this year, followed almost immediately by several leaks sourced from 4Chan. Without a lick of evidence to back up their claims, the anonymous whistleblower’s inside knowledge was sidelined and largely forgotten for several months. That is, of course, until Game Freak’s official reveals started matching up at a near 1:1 ratio with the unsubstantiated hearsay.

And so here we are yet again, presented with yet more gossip sourced from the very same site. Check out the post in question below.

As before, there’s some potentially huge premature reveals to be found here, especially in regards to new Pokémon found in the Galar region. Following on from the trend of introducing new forms for existing ‘Mons, Dewgong, Luxray and Bisharp are all said to receive new evolutions in Sword and Shield, all of which will receive new and/or additional elemental types. What’s more, Impidimp, a Gen 8 newcomer, will evolve into a form that the leaker compares to a Digimon. The vampiric-themed critter will supposedly further change appearance upon Gigantamaxing, too.

Finally, the post states that only one starter Pokémon, Sobble, will receive a second type – Water/Psychic – upon reaching its final form, while Scorbunny and Grookey’s will remain Fire and Grass respectively.

As always, we caution against taking any of the above at face value until Game Freak says otherwise, but given the leak’s extensive nature and past precedent, don’t be surprised to see everything you’ve just read come to pass. In any case, we’ll be keeping close tabs on further developments so be sure to check back.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are out November 15th for Nintendo Switch.