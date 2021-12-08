Pokemon trainers battle over ‘HeartGold and SoulSilver’ online
Some of the greatest video game sequels ever made were 1999’s Pokemon Gold and Silver, which followed up the original 1996 games. Not only did they take all the things that made the first batch of games great, but they expanded it by doubling the number of gym leaders that a player can face and adding a litany of legendary Pokemon to catch. In 2009,
Nintendo decided to do a complete remake of both games for the Nintendo DS titled Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver.
Both games received critical acclaim, and they were the first games in the series that let the first Pokemon in your party follow you around on your adventures. However, not everybody thinks they are great games. Debate waged on Twitter with Pokemon fans arguing the quality of the games. On the other hand, some fans don’t despise the games but think they are overrated.
There aren’t many fans who outright hate Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver, but plenty came out in defense of the games.
Pokemon has had a slew of remakes over the decades, including the recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. However, some fans believe that Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver are still Nintendo’s best remakes.
It would be interesting to see what Nintendo could do with Pokemon Gold and Silver on the Switch remake. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have received critical acclaim and returned to the top-down formula that the games have moved away from in recent years. Perhaps the success of these recent remakes will lead to Nintendo going back to some of the original games in the franchise.