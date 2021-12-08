Pokemon trainers battle over ‘HeartGold and SoulSilver’ online

Some of the greatest video game sequels ever made were 1999’s Pokemon Gold and Silver, which followed up the original 1996 games. Not only did they take all the things that made the first batch of games great, but they expanded it by doubling the number of gym leaders that a player can face and adding a litany of legendary Pokemon to catch. In 2009,

Nintendo decided to do a complete remake of both games for the Nintendo DS titled Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver.

Both games received critical acclaim, and they were the first games in the series that let the first Pokemon in your party follow you around on your adventures. However, not everybody thinks they are great games. Debate waged on Twitter with Pokemon fans arguing the quality of the games. On the other hand, some fans don’t despise the games but think they are overrated.

HGSS aren't bad games by any means but they are easily the most overrated in the series. — Kaito #Sunandmoonnation (Reading Pokemon Special) (@KizzityKaito) December 7, 2021

Kinda funny how people are calling out the actual problems of HGSS and people instantly think it's an attack and they're calling the game bad

News flash but the games have problems

Does that instantly mean it's bad? No, but it isn't the perfect almighty games people praise em for — #1 Pokemon Christmas Bash fan (@YancyXtrancy) December 7, 2021

There aren’t many fans who outright hate Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver, but plenty came out in defense of the games.

Pokémon twitter convincing themselves hgss is a bad remake is funny asf — Friskblade346 (Sinnoh Arc) (@blade346) December 6, 2021

I thought I've seen everything but now people are saying HGSS are bad and I just…I can't do this anymore. pic.twitter.com/xGPaaxogVw — Proto 🔥Commissions Open🔥 (@ProtoDubs) December 8, 2021

People complaining about hgss not having much of a story when that applies to gen 1-4 in general because the story was more simple and minimum.



It wasn't even until gen 5 where they started getting more heavy toward storytelling. Except for gen 6 cause idfk what happened there. — Friskblade346 (Sinnoh Arc) (@blade346) December 7, 2021

Pokemon has had a slew of remakes over the decades, including the recently released Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. However, some fans believe that Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver are still Nintendo’s best remakes.

I’m seeing Johto slander everywhere on the TL. You’re fine to not like HGSS but you can’t tell me it wasn’t the most stacked game in-terms of content and easily the best remake we every received 😂 — Hybrid Drybones (@TheeHybridHero) December 8, 2021

It would be interesting to see what Nintendo could do with Pokemon Gold and Silver on the Switch remake. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have received critical acclaim and returned to the top-down formula that the games have moved away from in recent years. Perhaps the success of these recent remakes will lead to Nintendo going back to some of the original games in the franchise.