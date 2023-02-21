Pokemon urges fans to tune into official YouTube channel for a special announcement

Pokémon day is almost here, and to celebrate, the official Pokémon YouTube channel is cooking up a special announcement to be revealed during the next Pokémon Presents event. What could it be?

Pokémon socials announced the news with a fun little video featuring throwback music from the first game. “Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news …,” the announcement read.

The event will start at 6am Pacific / 9am Eastern / 2pm UK / 12am AEST.

The short video clip was released this morning and has already garnered almost 2 million views (as of this writing). Suffice to say, people are excited. Check out some of the responses to the news:

During last year’s event, Nintendo announced Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so chances are pretty slim that we’ll see a new mainline game. However, there could be a few other things coming down the Pokémon pipeline, like a release date for a long-awaited patch for the games.

There could also be more DLC on the way, like the Isle of Armor or Crown Tundra expansions. Another possibility could be the return of older games for the Game Boy or Game Boy Advance, now that Nintendo announced titles for those games were on their way to the Switch.

At the very least we’ll get some updates on other Pokémon projects in the works. The franchise is one of the most popular in the world, with more than 440 million copies sold globally. Whatever Nintendo announces, it’s going to be met with global anticipation. We’ll keep you posted on this one.