Pokémon’s adorable new merch collab has been spotted at Comic-Con

Fans spotted Pokémon‘s new merch collab at Comic-Con after The Pokémon Company made a product teaser announcement on social media, sharing a video on TikTok that showcased a silhouette of Pikachu in front of an electric background.

The clip had the caption “Get ready squad”, and next to it was the hashtag #SquishmallowsxPokemon. That’s right; Pokémon will be teaming up with the plushie brand Squishmallows for its latest product collaboration.

And. if you’re keen to know what these pushes will look like, well look no further. TikTok user @pocket_squish and Twitter user @Aaron_Margolin shared images showing both the Pikachu and Gengar Squishmallows plushies were spotted on display at this year’s Comic-Con convention in San Diego. And oh my god it’s so cute!

It’s not just Pikachu! Here’s Wave 1 of our Pokémon Squishmallows! pic.twitter.com/vIP3BCekQr — Aaron Margolin (@Aaron_Margolin) July 21, 2022

PokéFans on social media were ecstatic as they looked forward to buying these new PokéProducts once they reached store shelves. Meanwhile, others are excited to see other Pokémon turned into Squishmallows plush toys.

Since the announcement, rumors circulated on social media that two more Pokémon will be joining Pikachu and Gengar. Both Snorlax and Togepi were touted to be included in Wave 1 of the merch collab. So far, nothing has been confirmed by either Squishmallows or Pokémon.

Both Pokémon and Squishmallows have not yet announced the official date when these new plushies will be released. However, fans have high hopes that the toys will come out sometime in Fall 2022. And since they’re being showcased at Comic-Con, perhaps that’s when when the official launch date will be revealed.

Word of advice – start saving your money.