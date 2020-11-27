Home / gaming

Pokémon 25th Anniversary Logo Has Been Revealed And Fans Hate It

Pokémon‘s big 25th anniversary celebrations aren’t due to officially kick off until February 2021, but that hasn’t stopped the franchise from getting the ball rolling a little early. As teased this week, The Pokémon Company opted to use this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to unveil the logo that’ll no doubt be stamped on a tidal wave of tie-in merchandise scheduled to release over the next 12 months or so.

As for the symbol in question, it unsurprisingly takes the shape of Pikachu’s iconic face and replaces his rosy red cheeks with the numbers 2 and 5 in reference to the upcoming birthday bash. The design, describable only as minimalist in nature, has been met with criticism by some fans and labelled unimaginative and/or lazy due to its visual similarities to 2015’s 20th anniversary emblem.

Folks over on Twitter, on the other hand, are having a field day with poking fun at The Pokémon Company, as you can see…

Others, though, have attempted to defend it…

User Peronyx, clearly eager to take on the challenge of introducing Gen VIII’s starters into a design mimicking that of 2015’s, came up with the following:

Ultimately, it’s unlikely that the backlash will lead to any radical redesign and honestly, it matters little in the grand scheme of things. As for what Pokémon fans can expect to see announced in the near future, rumors are already flying around online pertaining to supposed remakes of Gen IV’s Diamond & Pearl, with one insider even suggesting that four separate titles are on course to release in 2021. You can head over here for the full story or, alternatively, let us know where you stand with today’s development down below.

