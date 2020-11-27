Pokémon 25th Anniversary Logo Has Been Revealed And Fans Hate It

Pokémon‘s big 25th anniversary celebrations aren’t due to officially kick off until February 2021, but that hasn’t stopped the franchise from getting the ball rolling a little early. As teased this week, The Pokémon Company opted to use this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to unveil the logo that’ll no doubt be stamped on a tidal wave of tie-in merchandise scheduled to release over the next 12 months or so.

As for the symbol in question, it unsurprisingly takes the shape of Pikachu’s iconic face and replaces his rosy red cheeks with the numbers 2 and 5 in reference to the upcoming birthday bash. The design, describable only as minimalist in nature, has been met with criticism by some fans and labelled unimaginative and/or lazy due to its visual similarities to 2015’s 20th anniversary emblem.

Far be it from us to decide for you, though. Check out the reveal for yourself below:

Folks over on Twitter, on the other hand, are having a field day with poking fun at The Pokémon Company, as you can see…

Pokemon: let's make the new Pokemon anniversary logo

Graphic designer: Great! I've got some great ideas based off of the 20-year anniversary with-

Pokemon: pic.twitter.com/dXzTl0j3EP — Austin John Plays (@AustinJohnPlays) November 26, 2020

If that's the full completed pokemon logo i'm going to scream, it lools so bad and amateurish — fixed maestro (@Gotcha876) November 27, 2020

Pokémon's 25th anniversary logo doesn't even make sense. At least the 0 in the 20th anniversary logo was round like a Pikachu cheek — Flaming Tree Dragon (@RadCharzrd) November 27, 2020

That logo is underwhelming Just like all the recent Pokémon games since the early 2010s https://t.co/t2UnzaeSsN — Sam Del Valle (UCF 5-3) (@ohheyfritz) November 27, 2020

Sonic. Is this even a question? Look how creative the Sonic logo is compaed to the Pokemon logo https://t.co/nGv3aj3ra7 — BrandonB (@bkbriggs324) November 27, 2020

Sonic no question Pokémon is literally just a lazy, dumbed down recycle of the 20th anniversary logo — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) November 27, 2020

They were like “you’re going to take this lazy ass logo or you’re never getting Pokémon Sleep” like😂😂😂 what? https://t.co/XO2OJnOLYq pic.twitter.com/XJ5sB1IP3n — Stephen Classic (@spz_34) November 27, 2020

Others, though, have attempted to defend it…

well they would have to fit 6 more starters and that would probably be messy — Space Cowboy (@ProudPopplio) November 26, 2020

I’m not saying this isn’t well designed, it’s brilliant!

But I’m glad that the logo has been changed up this year, if very simply. Gives more focus on the 25th Pokémon after all. https://t.co/Kn501TJi4g — Charlie Painter (@Bloke99) November 27, 2020

User Peronyx, clearly eager to take on the challenge of introducing Gen VIII’s starters into a design mimicking that of 2015’s, came up with the following:

So I decided to remake the 25th anniversary pokemon logo!!! pic.twitter.com/hKePo9mYYt — Peronyx (@Peronyx_) November 27, 2020

Ultimately, it’s unlikely that the backlash will lead to any radical redesign and honestly, it matters little in the grand scheme of things. As for what Pokémon fans can expect to see announced in the near future, rumors are already flying around online pertaining to supposed remakes of Gen IV’s Diamond & Pearl, with one insider even suggesting that four separate titles are on course to release in 2021. You can head over here for the full story or, alternatively, let us know where you stand with today’s development down below.