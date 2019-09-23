Pokémon Go Adds Super Rare Shiny Giratina To Raid Battles

Pokémon Go players eager to expand their collection of weird and wonderful creatures are in for a treat with the mobile game’s latest event.

Starting today and due to run until October 17th, Trainers dedicated to their craft will have the chance of encountering a particularly rare specimen in raid battles. Giratina, otherwise known as the Renegade Pokémon, will rarely take up residence in random five-star raids around the globe and will yield only to the strongest Pokémon teams brave enough to confront it.

Speaking of challenge, as with all mythical ‘Mons, besting Giratina is a feat no single player will be able to achieve. Currently, five-star raids are the pinnacle endgame activity in Pokémon Go and are often the only method of acquiring the rarest of all Pokédex entries. The subject of today’s news is one such entity and will undoubtedly boast a monstrous Combat Power rating. Only by collectively whittling down Giratina’s stamina will it be susceptible to being caught and, fortunately for you, we’ve put together a few tips and tricks of the trade to make your life easier.

Check out the stat sheet below:

Giratina

Renegade Pokémon

Type: Ghost/Dragon

Immunities: Normal, Fighting

Resistances: Poison, Bug, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric

Weaknesses: Ghost, Ice, Dragon, Dark, Fairy

As the only Pokémon in the series to have the dual Ghost/Dragon-type, approaching this legendary in combat can be tricky. For starters, Normal and Fighting-type Pokémon should be immediately relegated to the bench – attacks of either category will do zero damage. Second, Giratina boasts a whopping six elemental resistances and is weak against only four. Of those, Ghost and Dragon should be avoided, as both are weak to themselves, leaving just Dark, Fairy and Ice to choose from.

Our advice would be to form a team comprised entirely of those three types and stick to single-element ‘Mons only to minimize the risk of a secondary weakness. Due to ease of access, Eevee’s Dark-type evolution, Umbreon, is a safe pick as is Mawile and Mr. Mime, though the latter can only be reliably obtained if you live in or around Europe.

Armed with the above knowledge, you should have no problem taking on Giratina in Pokémon Go. Good luck!