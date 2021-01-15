Pokémon Go Data Mine Reveals Subscription Service And Gameplay Improvements

Pokémon Go continues its domination of the mobile market thanks to continued support from Niantic.

Throughout 2020, the developer delivered several much-requested features such as online battles and remote gameplay functionality to accommodate the ‘new normal’ necessitated by COVID-19, allowing Trainers to safely continue their quest to Catch ‘Em All while staying safe. Indeed, according to recent figures released by analyst website SuperData, the augmented reality title managed to rake in upwards of $2 billion over the last 12 months, placing it in the top five earners on both Android and iOS devices.

Whether that incredible achievement can be matched or even surpassed in 2021 remains to be seen, of course, though if a recent data mine is any indication, there’s plenty for players to get excited about throughout the year ahead. As detailed by a dedicated group going by the name PokeMiners over on Reddit, files added in the latest Android Package Kit (APK) update have yielded some interesting results, to say the least.

First and foremost, it appears as if a new subscription-based service is in the works. What exactly this will entail in terms of exclusive bonuses or boosts isn’t clear, but early signs point to the availability of a free and paid-for option. The former can be purchased via the in-game store and will offer a grace period should membership ever lapse. Chances are, the added layer of monetization will be a definite turn off for some, especially those who remain strictly free-to-play, but we’ll just have to wait and see what benefits (if any) the seasonal model provides.

Pokémon Go is available to download for free on iOS and Android. Tomorrow, January 16th marks the commencement of 2021’s first community day, with Gen 1 critter Machop taking center stage.