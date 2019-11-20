Pokémon Go December Community Day Brings Back All Of 2019’s Event Pokémon

Game Freak’s continuation of the core Pokémon RPG series with Sword and Shield has been demanding the lion’s share of attention as of late. So much so, in fact, that the latest event headed to Pokémon Go is likely to have flown under the radar for many Trainers. You won’t want to miss this particular occasion, either, as it’s a rather special one indeed.

As a means of celebrating yet another successful year for the spinoff mobile title, developer Niantic is closing out 2019 with one final Community Day. Unlike those held over the last several months, however, December isn’t themed around just one, two or even three Pokémon, but eleven. The final number, as if it wasn’t already obvious, consists of every Pocket Monster to have headlined this year’s popular Community Days, meaning fans have one final chance to secure some lucrative catches if they missed out the first time around.

All of the Pokémon featured are findable through normal play, of course, but what sets these particular versions apart from their standard counterparts are exclusive moves. These abilities, often some of the best available, are unlocked only by evolving each ‘Mon during the event period and, fortunately, all of them are making a return, too.

So, without further ado, see below for the full two-day schedule.

Note: both event days run from 9 am to 9 pm in your local time zone.

Community Day Schedule: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar

Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar Pokémon appearing in raids: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum Pokémon available to hatch from Eggs: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Pikachu, Dratini, Totodile, Mareep, Swinub, Larvitar, Treecko, Torchic, Slakoth, and Bagon

Community Day Schedule: Sunday, December 15, 2019

Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar

Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar Pokémon appearing in raids: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum Pokémon available to hatch from Eggs: Squirtle, Eevee, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mudkip, Ralts, Trapinch, Beldum, Turtwig, and Chimchar

Last but not least, a number of boosts are due to be in effect for the entire 36-hour period and are as follows.

2x Catch Stardust

2x Catch XP

Hatch Distance halved when placed into Incubators during event hours.

You’ve got just over three weeks until Pokémon Go‘s December Community day kicks off – plenty of time to start stocking up on Poké Balls and Berries. You’re going to need every last one, by the looks of it. Good luck!