Pokémon Go Dev Announces Paid Event For New Legendary Pokémon

As far as the mobile games market is concerned, Pokémon Go is somewhat unique in its lack of additional monetization and/or time-gated gameplay.

In fact, ever since launch, Niantic has only ever stocked light convenience items (additional Poké Balls, Incense, Incubators, etc.) that can be near-effortlessly obtained through normal gameplay. It’s a refreshing business model for a title that could easily be oversaturated with egregious paid-for content intended to extract Poké Dollars from fans’ wallets and if the developer is eager to maintain that image, it will certainly want to tread carefully in light of a recent announcement.

Confirmed earlier this week following various leaks outing its arrival, Legendary Pokémon Regigigas is scheduled to make its debut next month as part of a special Field Research quest. Where this particular adventure differs from previous Field tasks, however, is that access can only be gained by paying an entry fee.

As for how much dough Trainers are required to put down for the privilege of battling (and subsequently capturing) Regigigas; $7.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and the ticket’s yours. Is that a fair price? We’ll let you decide for yourselves.

See below for all the content confirmed to be included:

Features

A ticket to this Special Research story event will grant you access to a unique experience for you to play through during the specified time period! Access to this event comes with the following.

A new Special Research story event, featuring an early-access encounter with Regigigas, appearing in Pokémon GO for the very first time!!

A Colossal Discovery medal

Up to 10 additional Raid Passes at no cost during the Special Research story event time period when you spin a Photo Disc at a Gym. These Raid Passes will not be available after the event period is over. You cannot hold more than one Raid Pass at once.

A Unova Stone, a Sinnoh Stone, and an exclusive avatar pose from conducting the Special Research

Thankfully, those who aren’t interested in dropping money on accessing the special quest have the option of waiting a few weeks, whereupon Regigigas will start showing its featureless face in EX Raids for all players. Do note, too, that should you choose to pay for an early access brawl with the ‘Mon, you’ll have an unlimited amount of time to complete each objective, though Niantic recommends you do so ASAP for an “optimal” gameplay experience.

Are you all-in on Pokémon Go‘s new paid-for feature, or are you staying strictly free-to-play? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.