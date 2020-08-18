Pokémon Go Fan Arrested For Assaulting Another Player Over Gym Territory

Pokémon Go has hit the headlines for numerous reasons since launch, and not always for the right reasons.

Following its almost overnight explosion in popularity back in 2016, the hit mobile title has been the favourite pastime of millions while out and about, allowing fans to replicate the act of catching Pokémon almost anywhere in the world. Naturally, the freedom to play anywhere has resulted in some Trainers flocking to less-than-ideal venues in order to get their hands on some of the rarest ‘Mons, subsequently prompting developer Niantic to issue in-game warnings about trespassing and the dangers of not paying close attention to one’s surroundings.

In the case of one 56-year-old man, however, their latest play session resulted in a free trip downtown in the back of a police car.

According to Japanese news outlet Sankei (H/T, Dexerto), the individual in question was taken into custody by authorities following an argument with another player over gym ownership that quickly turned violent. For those unaware, gyms in Pokémon Go can be ‘claimed’ by a player after defeating any Pokémon already placed there by others. Doing so confers a number of benefits, chief of which is the accrual of PokéCoins, a premium currency that can be spent on various items.

Sankei reports that the offender, angry at the other player – supposedly a friend of several years – for taking control of a nearby gym, proceeded to grab the victim by the chest through an open car window as well as cause damage to the vehicle itself. Neither individual is reported to have suffered any serious injuries and it remains unclear if any criminal charges were filed against the man.

The lesson of the day? It’s never worth getting angry over a video game, especially one as casual in nature as Pokémon Go.