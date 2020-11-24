Pokémon Fans Think Diamond & Pearl Remakes Will Be Announced For Thanksgiving

For the first time in the franchise’s almost 25-year history, Game Freak opted to do something a little different for Pokémon‘s mainline titles. Instead of launch pseudo-sequels (Black & White 2, Ultra Sun & Moon, etc.) for last year’s record-setting Sword and Shield, the developer followed suit with current industry trends and decided instead to release DLC for the latter. With Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra collectively bringing to a close adventures in the Galar region, however, sights have inevitably turned toward what lies on the horizon.

It’s always possible, of course, that the studio will announce further add-ons for the Switch exclusives, though given the series’ traditionally high turnover rate, we’ll be surprised if 2021 – especially as it marks the Gotta Catch ‘Em All craze’s aforementioned quarter century anniversary – comes and goes without some sort of new release. The real question, then, is whether these mystery titles will be all-new, or remakes of older entries.

2014’s Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire remain the most recent (excluding 2018’s Let’s Go spinoffs) spruce jobs, meaning if Game Freak truly intends to deliver more remakes, Gen IV’s Diamond & Pearl are naturally front of the queue to come next. Many fans, it seems, believe an announcement for exactly that is within spitting distance due to several developments. According to known insider KeliosFR – who’s accurately leaked Pokémon news in the past – new games are on course to arrive in November next year, and Trainers are hoping that this week’s upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be when the reveal is made.

if they announce diamond and pearl remakes during the parade I will literaly cry out of joy https://t.co/fJkIgztjLH — 🎄kylee haueter🎄 (@kyleehaueter) November 24, 2020

Please, please let this be a diamond and pearl remake, GOD I want nothing more https://t.co/8py22blbL3 — James Polson (@polson64) November 24, 2020

Pokémon 25th anniversary next year means diamond and pearl remakes 😈 — Donut Holestein (@macandcheesing) November 24, 2020

Imagine if they announce Diamond and Pearl remakes at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade That’s a sentence I never thought I would say lol — 🌵Mango🌵 (@Unusual_Mang0) November 23, 2020

Soooo…. Diamond and Pearl remakes are pretty much a given at this point. Yes? — Zel (2/5 slots) (@zelisinhell) November 23, 2020

pokèmon diamond and pearl might be getting a remake? sign me tf up because that was the first ever game i played i just hope isn’t a “let’s go” 😒 — kaden ✹ (@eivorwlfsmal) November 23, 2020

This year’s parade takes place on Thursday, November 26th, and Pikachu will be there (in giant inflatable form), as always, to represent the world’s most successful entertainment franchise. We’ll be sure to let you know if The Pokémon Company has anything to share on the big day, but – and call us jaded – we imagine this is an unlikely venue to confirm the existence of remakes.