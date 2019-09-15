Pokémon Fans Are Going Wild Over Ash Ketchum’s First League Victory

While today might just be another lazy Sunday for you, it’s been a landmark milestone for Pokémon fans from all over. Some of us here at We Got This Covered don’t keep up to date with the long-running animated series (though we are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Sword and Shield), but we totally get why the fanbase is so ecstatic right now.

In case you haven’t heard the news, here’s a bit of a recap. The latest episode of Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends (which aired in Japanese over the weekend) saw protagonist Ash Ketchum emerging as the top trainer in the Alola League championship. If you’ve been following the show for any amount of time, there’s a good chance you’ll understand the significance of this momentous occasion, as since the series debuted back in the late ’90s, Ash has consistently placed in the Top 16 (or better) in league tournaments, but up until today, he’d yet to take the first place spot. The closest he ever came was back in 2016 when he was the runner up in the Kalos League.

In fact, his never-ending series of losses brought about the rise of an “Ash always loses” meme, which, we’re proud to say, can now be laid to rest. As you might imagine, Pokémon fans from all over have been taking to social media to share their reactions to this new development, and we’ve gone ahead and compiled some of our favorite posts below. In fact, even Veronica Taylor (who voices the perpetually 10-year-old trainer) took to Twitter to join in on the fun.

Congratulations to Pokémon League Champion Ash Ketchum!! It’s been a long journey to this day! And congratulations to @rica_matsumoto3! Your voice has inspired every Ash/Satoshi around the world. #pokemon #FollowYourDreams pic.twitter.com/EvY7rgP39c — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) September 15, 2019

ASH FINALLY DID IT GUYS!!!

HE WON HIS FIRST POKEMON LEAGUE AFTER 20 YEARS!! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/Tws4N1F42b — 東の雨 (@Higashinoame) September 15, 2019

Ash Ketchum has been a part of millions of lives & while many stop watching the Pokémon anime Ash continued to be a role model trainer for new generations. He's lost every Pokémon League to teach children it's ok to lose & today he finally won. What a day to be a Pokémon fan 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Gzbf9j08N9 — Aero (@ActualAero) September 15, 2019

Obviously, we’re pretty happy as well that Ash has finally won a Pokémon league championship for himself, and that the show’s writers have given him the victory he always deserved. Now if we can only get them to reveal his real age.