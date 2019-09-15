Home / gaming

Pokémon Fans Are Going Wild Over Ash Ketchum’s First League Victory

While today might just be another lazy Sunday for you, it’s been a landmark milestone for Pokémon fans from all over. Some of us here at We Got This Covered don’t keep up to date with the long-running animated series (though we are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Sword and Shield), but we totally get why the fanbase is so ecstatic right now.

In case you haven’t heard the news, here’s a bit of a recap. The latest episode of Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends (which aired in Japanese over the weekend) saw protagonist Ash Ketchum emerging as the top trainer in the Alola League championship. If you’ve been following the show for any amount of time, there’s a good chance you’ll understand the significance of this momentous occasion, as since the series debuted back in the late ’90s, Ash has consistently placed in the Top 16 (or better) in league tournaments, but up until today, he’d yet to take the first place spot. The closest he ever came was back in 2016 when he was the runner up in the Kalos League.

In fact, his never-ending series of losses brought about the rise of an “Ash always loses” meme, which, we’re proud to say, can now be laid to rest. As you might imagine, Pokémon fans from all over have been taking to social media to share their reactions to this new development, and we’ve gone ahead and compiled some of our favorite posts below. In fact, even Veronica Taylor (who voices the perpetually 10-year-old trainer) took to Twitter to join in on the fun.

Obviously, we’re pretty happy as well that Ash has finally won a Pokémon league championship for himself, and that the show’s writers have given him the victory he always deserved. Now if we can only get them to reveal his real age.

