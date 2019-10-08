Pokémon Go Leak Reveals Special Team Rocket Quest And Rewards

Pokémon Go players will soon be tasked with fighting off another Team Rocket invasion, it seems.

Since its initial arrival several months back, the villainous team has been commandeering PokéStops in an effort to further its mysterious (but presumably nefarious) plans, in the process deploying corrupted ‘Shadow’ Pokémon to do their bidding. Thanks to the combined efforts of good-natured Trainers, however, the organization’s scheming has come to a grinding halt, with players managing to capture and subsequently purify those ‘Mons affected by Team Rocket’s taint.

However, the story doesn’t end there. Last week, developer Niantic Tweeted out a series of images featuring the intentionally obscured silhouettes of three unknown individuals. Fans immediately connected the teasers with a second offensive and have been pondering how, and when, the battle will recommence. A release date is still forthcoming, but thanks to the recent efforts of data miner Chrales, we now know what to expect when Team Rocket does return.

See below for all the details:

Titled “Looming in the Shadows,” this specially-themed Field Research quest will be divided into six stages and require players to complete a series of objectives. As for the reward that awaits those persistent enough to reach 100% completion, the leak reveals it to be the chance to capture a “special” Shadow Pokémon. A legendary creature, perhaps? Shadow Mewtwo is, after all, an established character in the wider franchise and has ties to Team Rocket, so he’d certainly be a perfect fit.

We’ll discover the truth soon enough but in the meantime, see below for the full list of research tasks you’ll need to complete:

Looming in the Shadows research tasks