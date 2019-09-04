Pokémon Go September Raid Schedule Revealed

If like me and you’d trade 90% of your Pokémon Go collection for a crack at capturing some of the rarest Pokémon known to man, you’re in luck. Earlier this week, Niantic revealed that, like last month, a series of special Legendary Raid Hours will be taking place throughout September all across the globe. No matter your location these special Raids are scheduled to take place on every Wednesday of the month – the perfect remedy to those mid-week blues.

As the name suggests, however, you’ll have just 60 minutes to defeat whichever Legendary Pokémon is currently in the rotation, so bringing a bunch of friends and acquaintances is an absolute must to ensure victory. As for which one of a kind ‘Mons are confirmed to appear during the event period and when, check out the schedule below

Date & Time

From 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time every Wednesday

September 4 – Raikou, Entei and Suicune

September 11 – Deoxys

September 18 – Mewtwo

September 25 – TBA

Of the currently confirmed list, the legendary beasts Raikou, Entei and Suicune are perhaps the least exciting. All three have been available numerous times in the past and are undoubtedly some of the most common as a result. From there, however, things start to heat up. Next week, Deoxys returns to five-star raids and you can bet Trainers will be out in their droves in an attempt to catch it. One of the most powerful and rare Pokémon demands nothing less.

From there, Generation 1 classic Mewtwo (the non-armored version) returns to Pokémon Go before passing the baton to a mystery fourth Pokémon on September 25th. Whether Niantic is keeping that final critter under wraps as a secret or simply because it has yet to decide what will fill it remains to be seen, though I’m leaning towards the former. Expect all to be revealed in the weeks ahead, though.