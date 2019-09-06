Pokémon Sword And Shield Confirms Eevee And All Of Its Evolutions

Pokémon Sword and Shield are destined to be monstrously successful when they arrive later this year.

As one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, there’s no doubting that the Switch exclusives will threaten to break new sales records. Such is the level of hype that surrounds each new Pokémon generation, however, that every minuscule detail is placed under a great deal of scrutiny by the franchise’s fanbase.

Sword and Shield are no different in that regard and, while reception to the pair has been majorly positive, one black stain on its otherwise pristine record refuses to be erased. We are, of course, referring to Game Freak’s decision, for the first time ever, not to include a National Pokédex in its mainline series. For longtime players, in particular, the change of heart is particularly painful, as the Pokémon collections they spent years curating may no longer serve any purpose beyond populating Nintendo’s upcoming Pokémon Home app.

With that said, Game Freak absolutely has no intention of discarding more than two decades of history at the drop of a hat. Besides boasting a brand new batch of new ‘Mons to discover and collect, the Galar region will be home to a veritable smorgasbord of familiar faces from Generations past. The final tally has yet to be revealed, but as per the latest trailer released for Sword and Shield, a huge fan favourite has been confirmed to appear.

Eevee, including every last one of its so-called Eeveelutions, will be obtainable in one form or another. Given the critter’s status as a series mascot alongside the likes of Pikachu and Charizard, the confirmation is hardly surprising, but welcome, nonetheless. For those in need of a refresher, see the full list of Eevee’s possible evolutions below:

Vaporeon

Flareon

Jolteon

Umbreon

Espeon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Silveon

With just 8 of a possible 18 types represented, who knows? Perhaps Game Freak will use Pokémon Sword and Shield as an opportunity to add one or two more? I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed for a Ghosteon reveal.