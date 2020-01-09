A potentially massive shake-up of Pokémon’s long-standing formula is on the cards, it would appear.

Earlier today, the developer revealed via a modestly-sized Direct presentation that last year’s Pokémon Sword and Shield will be receiving two major expansions within the next 12 months. Scheduled to arrive first this summer is The Isle of Armor. This sprawling island location will be added to Galar’s existing map and allow players to capture a variety of new and returning Pokémon. Do note, that this isn’t a complete reintegration of the National Dex, though the studio does confirm that around 200 existing creatures from past releases will be spread over both add-ons.

As for completely new wildlife, one major reveal is Galarian Slowpoke. Similarly to existing Galarian forms, this iteration of the Gen 1 classic has a different visual appearance and will evolve into different forms – Slowbro for Sword/Slowking for Shield – depending on which game you own.

Following The Isle of Armor’s release, the latter half of 2020 will see The Crown Tundra drop. Boasting a new co-op experience that allows teams of players to explore Pokémon Dens and a frostier climate than that of mainland Galar, Crown Tundra is said to be home to a number of Legendary Pokémon, some new, others immediately recognizable to veteran fans.

For a more in-depth sneak peek at what’s to come, you can check out the trailer for Sword and Shield‘s upcoming DLC above. The Expansion Pass is available to purchase via the Nintendo Switch eShop now for $29.99.

An unexpected turn of events, for sure, and it’ll be interesting to see just how fans react to Game Freak’s new direction. Many will assuredly be disappointed at the lack of a Generation IV remake announcement, but the alternative certainly looks promising. Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below!