Pokémon TCG Reveals New 'Amazing Rare' Cards For Upcoming Set

As if it wasn’t already difficult enough keeping track of the myriad different card rarities found in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, there’ll soon be another all-new type of card for collectors and competitive players alike to try and find inside booster packs. Revealed alongside the latest Japanese set expansion, Legendary Heartbeat, so-called “Amazing Rare” cards come adorned with their own rarity symbol as well as unique art.

As of writing, just two of these special prints have been shown and feature the mythical Pokémon Jirachi and Requaza, both from Generation III. Cast your eyes downward for a first look at each of the respective ‘Mons and their card art.

So, just how painstakingly rare will these colorful pieces of cardboard be, you ask? Well, somewhat humorously, the name is something of a misnomer. While there’s every chance the rules will change when Legendary Heartbeat makes its way West, each individual booster pack of the Japanese version will come with one Amazing Rare card inserted, meaning collecting ’em all should prove to be a relatively painless affair, especially as the total number of cards in the set numbers just 76.

In terms of competitive viability, there appears to be no restriction on their use in such environments, though you can decide for yourselves if they’re worth taking a deck slot via the text translations below (H/T, PokéBeach):

Jirachi – Metal – HP70

Basic Pokemon Ability: Dream Oracle

Once during your turn, if this Pokemon is your Active Pokemon, you may look at the top 2 cards of your deck. Put 1 of them into your hand and return the other 1 on top of your deck. Amazing Star: Search your deck for up to 7 Basic Energy cards and attach them to your Pokemon in any way you like. Then, shuffle your deck. Weakness: Fire

Resistance: Grass

Retreat: 1

Rayquaza – Colorless – HP120

Basic Pokemon Amazing Burst: 80x damage. Discard all basic Energy from this Pokemon. This attack does 80 damage for each type of basic Energy you discarded in this way. Weakness: Lightning

Resistance: Fighting

Retreat: 2

Legendary Heartbeat is scheduled to release on July 10th in Japan to coincide with the release of new movie Pokémon Koko. Many of the Pokémon confirmed to appear in the film will have their own Amazing Rare card alternative, including Celebi and the legendary wolves from Sword and Shield, Zacian and Zamazenta. Stay tuned for more reveals.