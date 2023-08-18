Post Malone couldn’t be more excited for the year’s most anticipated game

Sounds like this tour bus is going to be buzzing with the sounds of intergalactic adventure.

Post Malone is one of the most high-profile celebrity gamers. He’s not only open about praising the ones he likes – singling out Elden Ring in his appearance on Hot Ones – but he has his own Twitch channel with 400,000 subscribers, a passion for Apex Legends, and has live-streamed gameplay for his legions of fans.

Now, one of them has quizzed him on the biggest release of September: Bethesda’s gargantuan sci-fi RPG Starfield. At a meet and greet he was asked “are you gonna play Starfield?” Malone responded with a happy grin, and said “F**k yeah I’m gonna play Starfield! I’m so excited!”

I waited in the 105+ heat for 7 hours just to ask @PostMalone this 😁🚀💫💘 #Starfield pic.twitter.com/WAbJbvPtmG — Kate (@Katelynnpwnz) August 16, 2023

The long-in-development game is now just weeks away from release, and expectations couldn’t be higher. Bethesda Game Studios is responsible for 2011’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and 2015’s Fallout 4, with its games so complex and sprawling that it only very rarely releases a new major title. Starfield will be its biggest yet, promising players a series of planetary systems to explore teeming with alien life and, in New Atlantis, one of the largest cities ever seen in gaming.

The flip side of all that ambition is that Starfield will inevitably be somewhat buggy. This is perhaps inevitable for a Bethesda RPG, though dealing with some bizarre physics or strange AI implementation is easily worth the sense of adventure these games deliver.

Here’s hoping Malone gets some time on his tour bus to sink his diamond fangs in it.

Starfield hits Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass on PC on Sep. 6 2023.