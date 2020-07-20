PS Store Leak Suggests PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders Are Imminent

Sony could be on the cusp of officially opening pre-orders for the PlayStation 5.

As revealed by one eagle-eyed user over on ResetEra, the company appears to have been conducting some behind-the-scenes maintenance of its PlayStation Direct online store recently, no doubt as a means of accomodating the next-gen console’s impending arrival. While the changes (which remain unused on the live website) make no specific mention of when the new hardware will be available to pre-order, Expy notes that by tinkering with some HTML code, they were able to add a PS5 to their shopping cart.

No doubt as a means of tackling the inevitable onslaught of scalpers, attempting to add more than one PS5 to the cart results in an error message that reads: “You can only purchase one version of the PS5 Console: Disc or Digital. You have already added one PS5 console to your cart.” In other words, it seems Sony will only allow customers to purchase a single version of the next-gen hardware directly, meaning those genuinely in need of more than one will have to seek out stock at independent retailers.

It’s worth noting, too, in addition to the above, that a new “PS5 Compatible” badge has been added to the system which will presumably be used to denote when existing software and/or separately sold accessories will be compatible.

Some interesting developments then, no doubt, and certainly the clearest indication yet that Sony is gearing up to finally open the floodgates, so to speak. With Microsoft planning to hold its own long-awaited games showcase later this week, perhaps the former will attempt to steal its competitor’s thunder by opening pre-orders for PlayStation 5 on the same date? Time will tell.