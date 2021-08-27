PUMA Announces Collaboration With Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was one of the most popular game titles of 2020 and it could potentially be one of the freshest fashion lines of 2021 thanks to a collaboration with PUMA.

It was announced yesterday that Animal Crossing will be exploring new horizons in the world of shoes and clothing alongside PUMA with the very first products being showcased online.

And here comes the boooiiii pic.twitter.com/HXwqa2lng5 — Ginginati (@Ginginati) August 26, 2021

Thanks to a first look courtesy of Sneaker Freaker we know what the two products will look like with the sneakers boasting the pastel colors that are often associated with Animal Crossing’s branding and the hoodie boasting a pastel blue with faces of many of the characters players will encounter within the game.

According to Sneaker Freaker, the sneakers will offer three variants though we haven’t yet been shown how these will differ. Along with the shoes comes a small bag boasting a spare pair of colored laces if you’d prefer to switch things up.

This isn’t the first collaboration between PUMA and Nintendo. Previously they’d produced runs of both Super-Mario Bros. inspired products and a pair of shoes themed after the vintage Nintendo Entertainment System console.

Given the pandemic situation and the grown of sales for the Nintendo Switch within 2020, Animal Crossing did extremely well in sales helping to bolster the overall success of Nintendo during the year which hit many gaming and entertainment brands hard.

More news on this collaboration will come over the next few days including the images of the entire line and the prices for what each item will cost.