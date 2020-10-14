Rapper Logic Buys Extremely Rare Pokémon Card For $220,000

While some decide to invest their hard-earned money in rental housing, stocks or precious metals, others have turned to the world of graded cards as a means of expanding their net worth.

Sports cards have long been a popular (if unconventional) means of investing money, of course, but even the high prices some of those fetch at auction pale in comparison to Pokémon. As the highest-grossing entertainment product in history – total revenue currently stands at an eye-watering $103 billion – it’s perhaps not at all surprising that some of the oldest and rarest merchandise ever created for the franchise demands premiums in the hundreds of thousands. As Pokéfans will undoubtedly already know, several incredibly sought-after cards have gone under the hammer for six-figure sums this year alone, and that list has grown even further today.

Perhaps even more surprising, however, is the identity of the individual who just dropped $220,000 on Pokémon’s so-called crown jewel. None other than popular rapper Logic is now the lucky owner of a first edition Charizard holographic trading card from the original Base Set.

As a self-professed comic book and video game fan, Logic’s winning bid of $183,000 ($220,574.40 after buyers premium) has secured him a slice of Pokémon history, and judging by a heartfelt statement recently released over on Instagram, the purchase is something of a personal dream.

Here’s what he had to say:

When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards. I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.

Following the release of his sixth studio album earlier this year, Logic, real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, announced his retirement from the music industry, though he certainly won’t be shying away from the limelight anytime soon. Having established himself as a popular streamer over on Amazon’s Twitch platform, Logic can often be found playing the likes of Among Us and, as of late, Star Wars: Squadrons.