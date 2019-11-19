Resident Evil 2 Scores Its First Game Of The Year Award

As many had rightly predicted, one of this year’s first blockbuster video game releases has ultimately proven to be one of its best.

Capcom’s beloved remake of the survival horror classic Resident Evil 2 has been tipped to win big at year-end awards ceremonies ever since it released back in January, and now, those lofty expectations are beginning to ring true. As one of the longest-running awards shows in the industry and now in its 37th year, the Golden Joysticks are one of several such occasions intended to celebrate the incredible talent of developers big and small around the world.

With winners voted for entirely by the public via online ballot, there’s perhaps no greater indicator of a title’s success than being crowned a winner in any particular category, and it just so happens that Resident Evil 2 scooped up the most prestigious one of all. In what will surely be the first of many, the reimagining of Raccoon City’s nightmarish final few hours is now officially a Game of the Year recipient.

Check out the official announcement below:

And the moment you've been waiting for… @RE_Games' Resident Evil 2 is your Ultimate Game of the Year at this year's #goldenjoysticks! pic.twitter.com/RgkTtNns3N — GamesRadar+ (@GamesRadar) November 15, 2019

In regards to the stiff competition, it had to beat in order to achieve ultimate glory, the full list of runners-up in the GotY category is as follows:

The Outer Worlds

Gears 5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Apex Legends

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

In acknowledging receipt of the win, Resident Evil 2 directors Kazunori Kadoi and Yasuhiro Anpo appeared via a video message to thank fans for their support, with Anpo stating “The original [Resident Evil 2] is so beloved [and] we felt a lot of pressure during development. So to get this award as a result of our efforts has made us all so happy.”

A well-deserved outcome, then, but Capcom’s success in London could be just the beginning. Next month, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley will once again take to the stage in order to recognize the best games that 2019 has to offer, and Resident Evil 2 could well find itself topping the list once more. Watch this space.