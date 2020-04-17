Veteran Resident Evil fans have found themselves in mourning today following the unexpected death of a well-known contributor to the series.

Paul Haddad, the voice actor for rookie RCPD cop Leon S. Kennedy in the original Resident Evil 2, was confirmed to have passed away aged 56 in an announcement by Invader Studios earlier today. The developer had recently collaborated with Haddad on indie title Daymare: 1998, itself a homage to old school survival horror games released back in September last year.

As of writing, no official cause of Haddad’s death has been provided, though in paying its own tribute to the actor over on Twitter, Resident Evil Wiki writes that his passing comes following a long term battle with stage-3 throat cancer. Invader Studios’ statement reads as follows:

Paul Haddad, our dear friend and an icon among the RE community, has passed away recently. We’ve been truly honored to have the chance to meet and work with such a great man and a brilliant professional that He was. Rest in Peace Paul… You will live forever in our hearts.

Haddad’s acting career took off in 1986 when he landed a role on Canadian TV crime drama series Night Heat, though is best known in the games industry for his performance as one of the Resident Evil series’ most popular recurring characters. Besides Resident Evil 2, the only video game for which he’s credited for appearing in is the aforementioned Daymare, with other works including voice work for X-Men: The Animated Series and Mythic Warriors.

Our thoughts go out to Haddad’s friends and family at this difficult time and his memory will surely live on among Resident Evil fans for bringing one of the series’ most beloved characters to life. May he rest in peace.