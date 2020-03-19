Watch: Resident Evil 3 Demo Trailer Confirms Return Of Resident Evil 2 Character

The moment Resident Evil 3 fans have all been waiting for has finally arrived.

Well, one of them, at least. Capcom’s reimagined survival horror isn’t out just yet, but the game’s previously announced demo is now live across Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC storefronts, giving those that download the bite-sized preview a glimpse at just a fraction of everything that Raccoon City will have to offer next month. Unsurprisingly, some have already waded through the hordes of undead as Jill and lived to tell the tale on the other side, in doing so revealing a neat new trailer at the demo’s conclusion.

Most of that shown in the clip is a rehash of what we’ve already seen before, though there are a couple of takeaways to make note of, including confirmation of a returning character from last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake. See if you can’t spot the fellow in question via the video above.

The individual in question? Robert Kendo. The owner of Raccoon City’s renowned gun store and creator of the S.T.A.R.S. issue Samurai Edge handgun, Kendo briefly appears alongside Jill and Carlos as a friendly face amidst the chaos. While the action is much too frantic to say with any certainty, it looks as if Kendo will offer the pair temporary shelter at some point during the campaign, with all three subsequently shown fending off a horde of undead pursuers.

We already know, of course, the ultimate fate that befalls Kendo, making it likely that the chance meeting takes place prior to Leon and Ada’s run-in with him prior to their descent into Raccoon City’s sewers. Will this be the only crossover moment between the two remakes? We’ll just have to wait and see, though with Capcom clearly not averse to rewriting certain parts of the series’ canon, we wouldn’t rule out Jill making acquaintances with other survivors just yet.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.