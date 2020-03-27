Resident Evil 3 Remake Reveals Terrifying New Form For Nemesis

A new trailer for Resident Evil 3 landed earlier today and, well, let’s just say it’s a doozy.

While the latest preview is focused mainly on Jill and the interactions she’ll have with various survivors scattered throughout a burning Raccoon City, fans have also been treated to a first look at something quite special indeed. In the footage’s closing moments showing a clearly battered and exasperated Jill, the camera swiftly pans overhead to reveal Nemesis as her assailant. Unlike all prior showcases of Umbrella’s ultimate bioweapon, however, this iteration has undergone a drastic change in appearance.

Appearing to have shed the usual protective suit wrapped around its heavily mutated body, Nemesis looks considerably less humanoid than before, having lost most facial features besides a set of incredibly sharp pearly whites and haunched over on all fours.

Sadly, the trailer doesn’t depict the events directly leading up to this sequence, though suffice it to say that both Jill and her pursuer have seen better days, so it’s more likely than not that Nemesis mutates following the conclusion of a losing battle.

As to whether the creature will continue to give chase through the streets of Raccoon City following its evolution – or, for that matter, at which point in the campaign it takes place – remains to be seen, though as fans of the original will know all too well, this isn’t Nemesis’ final form. As it did with William Birkin in Resident Evil 2, we expect Capcom to pull out all the stops and reimagine every last one of the iconic character’s grotesque transformations, pixel by pixel.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you haven’t already, check out the latest trailer above.