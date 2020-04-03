Here Are All Of Resident Evil 3 Remake’s Safe And Locker Codes

The wait is finally over, folks! Capcom’s hugely anticipated Resident Evil 3 remake has arrived today and the reviews are looking mighty fine.

As is the case with other Resident Evil titles, there are quite a few safes and lockers peppered throughout this latest reimagined threequel, and these all need to be unlocked with special codes. Long story short, if you’ve ever fancied yourself as a bit of a “master of unlocking”, we’ve got you covered.

Drugstore safe code

Up first is the locked safe in the drugstore. In the journal next to the safe, there is a message: “Nobody knows the code, not even my wife. It’s a secret between me and my beautiful Aqua Cure queen… And she’d never give it up for a thief.” Not the answer you’re looking for, but don’t fret.

Instead, head to the drugstore itself. When you arrive there, you’ll see a poster of the Aqua Queen and the phone number is marked out with the safe combination. The drugstore owner’s safe code is left 9, right 1, left 8. The safe contains the Dot Sight for the handgun. Very handy stuff indeed!

Hospital safe code

The next safe is found in the Nurses’ Station on the second floor of the Hospital. You’ll need to open it when you’re playing as Carlos, as it will be empty if you try it with Jill. The solution can be found in the Operating Room on a clipboard on the first floor. It’s just two numbers: left 9, right 3.

Resident Evil 3 Concept Art Reveals Initial Designs For Jill And Nemesis 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

West Office safe code

You may remember the Raccoon City Police Department from last year’s excellent Resident Evil 2 remake, so those who’ve played it may already be familiar with this location. Funnily enough, the safe code for the West Office is exactly the same as it was in that game: left 9, right 15, left 7. Your reward is a Hip Pouch, increasing your inventory space. Sweet!

Third Floor Hallway locker and Shower Room locker codes

Just like the safe above, the lockers in the RCPD are opened exactly the same way as they were in the Resident Evil 2 remake. The Third Floor Hallway locker code is DCM, and the Shower Room locker code is CAP.

That about covers it for now, but as always, stay tuned for more news and guides for Resident Evil 3. In the meantime, tell us, have you picked up Capcom’s latest remake? Or are you going to be avoiding it like a shuffling infected zombie? Grab a shotgun and let us know in the usual place down below.