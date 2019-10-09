Resident Evil 5 And 6 Demos Are Now Available On Switch

While Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 are scheduled to release later this month on Switch, Capcom has just sneakily stealth released demos of both horror titles on the eShop. As of the time of writing, the launch of the demos has been confirmed for Australia’s eShop, though other regions will likely follow suit shortly.

According to VG24/7, Resident Evil 5 on Switch will include both online and couch co-op, all previously released DLC, Versus mode, four costumes, and No Mercy mode. Also included in the package is “The Mercenaries United” mode which combines The Mercenaries and The Mercenaries Reunion mode for up to four players.

The Switch version of Resident Evil 6, on the other hand, can be played solo or in four-player co-op. It also features the Survivor mode that pits up to six-players against one another. Additionally, it’ll come packing all previously released DLC, as well as two extra costumes for each of the main characters.

Individually, both titles will cost you $29.99 each through the eShop. However, Nintendo are running a pretty cool offer as those who purchased Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil, or Resident Evil 4 on Switch will receive a 33% discount on each. Of course, you will need to have purchased the aforementioned titles on the same Nintendo Account.

Those on the hunt for a deal may be pleased to hear that you can also purchase a bundle featuring Resident Evil 4-6 in the Resident Evil Triple Pack. Heads up, though: RE4 will be the only title on the cartridge, while the other two games will be available through a download voucher. This pack will run you $59.99 and releases on October 29th in North America, which is the release date for RE5 and RE6 on Switch. Furthermore, for those wondering how big the install size will be: RE5 will allegedly take up 18.7GB of space on Switch, while RE6 clocks in at another 17.6GB.

Though Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 are hardly the fan favourites from Capcom’s acclaimed survival horror franchise, they’re still pretty fun, especially with some friends in tow. Will you be picking ’em up, though? Let us know down below.