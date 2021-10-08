Resident Evil 7 Has Sold More Than 10 Million Copies Worldwide

Resident Evil 7, often cited as one of the scariest games available on the market today, has hit the impressive milestone of surpassing more than 10 million copies sold worldwide.

Capcom announced the news that the game, released in January 2017, was still a very popular addition to the franchise. The company said that digital sales and bundling with another game, Resident Evil Village, helped to boost its numbers.

“As part of its growth of digital download sales in recent years, Capcom worked on strategic pricing for the title through seasonal and event-driven discounts in order to strengthen demand among a wider range of game players. Further, in May 2021 when Capcom released the sequel and latest title in the series, Resident Evil Village, it executed promotions to leverage synergies between the two titles such as with the release of a bundle containing both games.”

Resident Evil 7 biohazard was a departure for the series, switching to a first-person perspective for the first time in the franchise. It was also released with a VR version.

The reboot saw the game returning to its gory survival horror roots, with main character Ethan Winters trying to find his wife in a run-down plantation. It was favorably received by critics and fans alike.

The Resident Evil series is widely credited with defining the survival horror genre, with the first game released on the original Sony PlayStation in 1996.

The best-selling game in the franchise is actually Resident Evil 5, which was more of an action game than a horror one. Fans consider it one of the lesser entries in the series due to its departure from the tone of previous games.

Fans will have to wait a bit before the next entry in the series. Resident Evil 9 has reportedly been in development since 2018, and won’t be out for a number of years. The game is set to wrap up the story started in Resident Evil 7 biohazard and continued in Resident Evil Village.