Resident Evil 7 Is Coming To Game Pass On Xbox And PC Next Month

Resident Evil 7, Capcom’s widely celebrated reboot of the survival horror series, is about to attract a whole new wave of fans. In its update to Game Pass subscribers earlier today, Microsoft confirmed that the sequel will be available on the service from next month on both Xbox One and PC. Once added, any user signed up can download and play for free either until their Game Pass membership expires or the title rotates out.

September 3rd is the date you’ll want to keep a mental note of, though if tense, nail-biting horror isn’t exactly your jam, grand strategy title Crusader Kings 2 will be arriving on the same day to offer some variety. As usual, new arrivals also means departures, with the most high profile games leaving undoubtedly being Rockstar’s Old West epic Red Dead Redemption 2 and Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 HD.

For those that intend to pick up Resident Evil 7 when it arrives and have yet to experience the nightmarish delights therein, the story kicks off with protagonist Ethan Winters heading into the Louisiana swamps in search of his estranged wife, Mia. Not long after arriving, Ethan is accosted by the Baker family patriarch Jack and dragged, kicking and screaming, into a tale of tragedy, agony and abject misery. Par for the course as far as Resident Evil is concerned, then,

We’ll hopefully receive a confirmation shortly, but it’s currently unclear if this version will include all of the subsequent story DLC such as End of Zoe and Not A Hero, the latter of which sees players take control of Chris Redfield.

Chris is confirmed to be returning in next year’s Resident Evil Village, of course, though it appears as if the former S.T.A.R.S. member won’t be exactly as you remember him when the sequel releases sometime next year for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.