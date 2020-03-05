Resident Evil Franchise Is Being Heavily Discounted In PlayStation Store Sale

The popularity of Capcom’s Resident Evil series is at an all-time high right now due to a recent spate of critically acclaimed releases.

Soft reboot and instant classic Resident Evil 7, as well as 2019’s similarly fantastic Resident Evil 2 remake has resulted in a resurgence, of sorts, for the franchise, following a number of disappointing releases and spinoffs. With next month’s reimagining of Resident Evil 3 looking set to repeat the highs of those entries released in recent times, it goes without saying that fans are itching to make the return trip to Raccoon City in order to relive Jill’s nightmarish escape in the hours preceding its total destruction.

We’re still a few weeks out from that, of course, and while we’ve received recent confirmation that a demo is on the way, Sony’s also doing its best to help pass the time until April rolls around. As of writing, the platform holder is having a huge sale on several past Resident Evil titles via the PlayStation Store, ranging from the masterpiece that is the remade first game all the way up to the not-so-reputable Resident Evil 6.

The full list of discounts is as follows:

Resident Evil (PS3) – $3.99

Resident Evil 0 (PS4/PS3) – $7.99/$3.99

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $3.99

Resident Evil 4 (PS4) – $7.99

Resident Evil 5 (PS4) – $7.99

Resident Evil 6 (PS4) – $7.99

Resident Evil Revelations (PS4) – $7.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 (PS4) – $5.99

Plenty to choose from, then, though if you’ve already experienced each of the above more times than you can count, there’s also the option of various different spinoffs. Operation Raccoon City and Umbrella Chronicles are both on sale for 80% off their usual asking prices, though do note that Capcom’s track record with these sorts of side stories is wonky at best. Quality varies wildly.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Be sure to let us know which (if any) of the above you’ve opted to pass the time with in the usual place below!