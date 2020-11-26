Resident Evil: Revelations 3 Rumored To Be A Switch-Focused Title

Capcom’s plans for the Nintendo Switch won’t necessarily follow those already in place for other consoles.

As announced by the developer earlier this year, owners of the Big N’s hybrid device will be able to get their hands on an exclusive Monster Hunter game in 2021 that essentially serves as an alternative to 2018’s acclaimed World. That being the case, it’s hardly surprising that Resident Evil is supposedly receiving similar treatment in the form of Revelations 3. The title, while not announced in any official capacity, was among those leaked in a recent data breach of Capcom’s internal servers, where it is labelled as Outrage. That’s according to new details provided by insider AestheticGamer (AKA Dusk Golem), at least, who’s shared some additional information about the mysterious project.

As per comments made over on ResetEra, the reliable whistleblower claims that Revelations 3 (name not final) is considered internally to be a survival horror affair comparable to the likes of Resident Evil 7 and last year’s remake of 2, rather than action-oriented.

Perhaps most interesting, however, is that the sequel, whatever shape it ultimately takes, is being developed primarily with the Switch in mind. This likely means, among other things, that performance and visual fidelity will be lower than that of, say, Village, in order to account for the device’s less powerful hardware and it’s important to note, too, that unlike the original Revelations – which initially released exclusively for 3DS – this upcoming installment, while aimed at Switch, will be available on all platforms from day one.

As for story elements and release dates, specifics are few and far between as of writing, though Dusk Golem does say that Rebecca Chambers, last seen way back in 2002’s Resident Evil Zero, is intended to play an integral role in the narrative. For now, this is very much a wait and see situation, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you make of these latest developments in the usual place below!