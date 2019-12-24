The Resident Evil Series Is Heavily Discounted On Switch Right Now

While Capcom’s marquee survival-horror series continues to go from strength-to-strength, it looks like the Japanese publisher has teamed up with the Big N to help spread some extra holiday cheer to close out 2019. That’s right, to coincide with the most wonderful time of the year, prices of all Resident Evil titles on the Nintendo Switch have had their prices significantly slashed for a limited time.

It’s important to note that not all Resident Evil games are currently available for Ninty’s handheld/hybrid. That said, it is home to a pretty strong lineup of the iconic survival-horror franchise and the discounted prices are as follows:

Resident Evil 0 – $14.99 (originally $29.99)

Resident Evil – $14.99 (originally $29.99)

Resident Evil 4 – $19.99 (originally $29.99)

Resident Evil 5 – $19.99 (originally $29.99)

Resident Evil 6 – $19.99 (originally $29.99)

Resident Evil Revelations – $9.99 (originally $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $9.99 (originally $19.99)

Out of the selection here, we’d definitely recommend checking out both of the Resident Evil Revelations titles, as well as the Resident Evil remake, Resident Evil 0 and the critically acclaimed fourth installment, too. We’re not saying the other entries on this list are particularly bad per se – personally, I have a bit of a soft spot for the fifth chapter in the series – but we’d start off with Resi 4 if you’re new to the horror franchise.

Unfortunately, Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2‘s stellar 2019 remake aren’t currently available natively on Switch. Nevertheless, for those who are looking to experience these classic games once again in a handheld format, this may well be a great time to finally pull the trigger.

Whether the much-anticipated Resident Evil 3 remake will make its way to Nintendo’s handheld, well, only time will tell. It’s currently scheduled to be only releasing on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Who knows, though? There’s always a possibility that Capcom could port it to Switch one day, right?

But tell us, are you interested in picking up any of these classic Resident Evil horror titles on your Switch? Or do you own them already? Let us know in the usual place.