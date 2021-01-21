Resident Evil Village Announced For Xbox One And PlayStation 4

Capcom’s eagerly anticipated Resident Evil Village has just concluded and, as promised, the broadcast was packed with several surprises.

Undoubtedly topping the list of huge reveals, besides a sizable chunk of live, uninterrupted gameplay, is confirmation that the series’ eighth installment is scheduled to arrive in just a few months’ time. The month of May is when Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC owners can get their hands on the survival horror sequel, but it certainly won’t be owners of next-gen who get exclusive access.

Despite earlier comments warning that porting Village to last-gen (Xbox One X/PS4) could prove problematic due to their inferior architecture, the developer has gone the extra mile and achieved exactly that. Welcome news then, no doubt, though in light of Cyberpunk 2077’s well-documented technical issues on the outdated hardware, a certain degree of concern is naturally attached.

Discrepancies between every available version are to be expected, of course, and Capcom has proven to have a solid track record with pots in the past. Fans can no doubt expect to learn more on this front over the weeks leading up to launch but in the meantime, there’s plenty to get excited about. Besides a new trailer (above), and the announcement of several special editions now available to pre-order, a special all-stars multiplayer move, Reverse, was shown off. Characters from all across the franchise’s storied history will be available in this complimentary experience and will be included at no additional cost.

Resident Evil Village is out May 7th for all of the aforementioned consoles and those fortunate enough to own a PS5 can download a special demo right now to get a small taste of what the full title will have to offer later this spring.