More Resident Evil Village Details Coming Later This Month

Eager to learn more about the next installment in gaming’s most successful survival horror franchise? You’re in luck.

Earlier today, Sony and Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil Village will be one of several titles intended to be showcased at the former’s “Play! Play! Play!” digital event, aimed specifically at customers in its native Japan. That being the case, folks Stateside will need to set their alarm clocks for an early rise (7 am EST/3 am PST) on March 21st, with the festivities scheduled to last for around one hour.

Regarding the presentation’s format, it would appear as if the primary focus – unlike ‘State of Play’ broadcasts, which adopt a sizzle reel approach – will be on giving those involved with the development of upcoming titles the chance to talk about their latest and greatest projects. A segment dedicated to Village, for example, will feature guests including Capcom director Morimasa Sato. Presumably, Sato will introduce some all-new gameplay but we’ll just have to wait and see what other morsels of information he’ll let slip. A demo release date, perhaps?

Fans have known for a while, after all, that a playable preview (not to be confused PS5 exclusive ‘Maiden’) is on the cards to arrive prior to full launch, and considering there are now less than two months to go until Ethan Winters embarks on his next nightmare adventure, it’s expected to drop sooner rather than later. Whatever the outcome, we’ll be sure to bring you all the most important details as and when they break, so stay tuned.

Resident Evil Village will be available starting May 7th on current and last-gen consoles as well as PC.