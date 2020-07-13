Resident Evil Village Leaker Teases Possible Release Date

Despite it being only a few minutes long, Capcom’s initial announcement trailer for Resident Evil Village revealed a surprising amount of information.

We know, for example, that Ethan Winters and wife Mia will be returning from 2017’s seventh installment, as will Chris Redfield, who appears to have started down a dark path in the years since his days as a member of the supercop S.T.A.R.S. team. Whether or not that’s truly the case (our money’s on the apparent turn toward villainy being a red herring) remains to be seen, of course, as too, does the sequel’s release date.

“Coming 2021” is the only vague window that’s so far been shared, leading to inevitable worry among fans that delays could be in order for the series’ long-awaited continuation. At this early stage, it’s impossible for the developer to foresee any potential issues that could result in setbacks and, according to one leaker, it’s yet to pin down an exact date.

Chilling Resident Evil 8 Screenshots Show Off More Of The Game's World 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Responding to one fan’s concern that Village is being rushed to release, AestheticGamer replied with the reassurance that even if Capcom decides to push forward with an early Q1 launch, the title would still have been in development for 4 years. “That being said, it’s looking more it’ll be a Q2 release right now,” they continue, adding “but let me say this right now, they [Capcom] haven’t 100% pinned a date down yet.”

If the assumption is accurate, it would narrow the eighth game’s arrival down to between April 1st and June 30th, the same period in which this year’s Resident Evil 3 remake released. With any luck, we’ll receive confirmation of exactly that next month when Capcom shares more details, so stay tuned.

Resident Evil Village is in development for Xbox Series, X, PlayStation 5 and PC.