Resident Evil Village Screenshots Reveal Terrifying New Enemies

Capcom’s pre-release hype campaign for Resident Evil Village almost certainly hasn’t panned out as expected.

For those not aware, the developer experienced a substantial breach of its internal servers last month, leading to huge quantities of sensitive information being leaked on the internet. Assets stolen in the ransomware attack have steadily been appearing online over the past few weeks and peaked yesterday after a ton of screenshots taken from a test build of Village surfaced on Imgur. While the individual(s) responsible for the upload aren’t known, the contents themselves appear genuine and show several locations, characters and enemies so far not seen in official footage.

Clearly eager not to have everything spoiled by a third party, the studio has today shared a collection of images with IGN. You can check them out for yourself via the gallery below and don’t worry – there aren’t any spoilers.

In a brief statement provided to the website, Village producer Peter Fabiano describes how the team in charge of bringing the survival horror series’ eighth mainline entry to life believe it’s “an accumulation of all the best elements of Resident Evil games from the past 25 years.” “We hope fans will enjoy exploring the desolate, snowy village in which Resident Evil Village takes place,” he continues, adding “where enemies new to the franchise are waiting for them.” Fabiano once again reiterates that Ethan Winters will return as the primary protagonist, with previous rumors suggesting that Chris Redfield and a mysterious third character will take over the role as player avatar at various points throughout the story.

Resident Evil Village is expected to arrive in spring 2021 for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC, with last-gen ports also in the works. Judging by Cyberpunk 2077‘s poor performance on outdated hardware, however, we’re not so sure that’s a good idea. Be sure to let us know what you think, though, of these latest screenshots by dropping a comment down below.